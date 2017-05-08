Norway's envoy calls on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Norway's Ambassador to India Nils Ragnar Kamsvag on Monday called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here and discussed a range of issues including technology transfer, environment and horticulture.

Earlier in the day, Kamsvag met National Conference working president Omar Abdullah and discussed the Kashmir issue with him.

"The Norwegian Ambassador briefed the chief minister about the interventions by his government in India, particularly in technology transfer, fisheries, wind energy, water treatment, hydro power and maternal health," an official spokesman said after the envoy's meeting with Mufti.

The Norwegian envoy informed the chief minister about various fishing and energy tapping technologies developed by his country.

The chief minister highlighted various initiatives taken by her government particularly in checking pollution, building infrastructure and developing some core sectors like horticulture and tourism.

She sought Norway's support in terms of technology transfer in improving water treatment plants, development of fisheries, conservation of the Dal and Wullar lakes and wind and solar energy in the state.

Kamsvag also had an hour-long meeting with former chief minister Omar Abdullah at the latter's Gupkar residence during which the two discussed the overall political and economic situation of the state.

"Omar briefed the envoy about the prevailing situation and the stand of National Conference," a spokesman of the National Conference, the opposition in the state, said.