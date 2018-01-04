Northern Army commander D Anbu reviews security situation along LoC in Kashmir, asks troops to be vigilant

Northern army commander Lt. General D Anbu reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness in forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, and asked troops to be vigilant, an army official said.

His visit came two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed five paramilitary personnel in a pre-dawn attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district. He has visited several areas of the Valley, especially those close to the Line of Control (LoC), over the past three days.

"The army commander interacted with the troops on the ground and exhorted them to be vigilant against the nefarious designs of inimical elements," the official said. Anbu complimented the "high standards of professionalism of the soldiers", he said.

He visited the forward posts, where he was briefed on the counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the formations for the coming months, the official said.

He also visited the hinterland formations at Sharifabad and Awantipora, where he was given a first-hand account of the ground situation.