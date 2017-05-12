North India reels under rising heat: Dust, thunderstorms predicted in Delhi, Rajasthan suffering at 40 degree celsius

New Delhi: Hot conditions continued to prevail on Friday in Rajasthan and most of north India as the heat returned in Odisha after a brief respite due to rain. It was a hot and humid day in the national capital with the mercury crossing the 40 degree mark even as the weatherman predicted dust and thunderstorms on Thursday night.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 40.8 degrees and 26 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal," a MeT official said. Rajasthan continued to suffer from scorching heat amid dust storms, as Kota was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Barmer recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Jodhpur (42.3), Churu (42.2), Ajmer (42.1), Jaipur (42), Pilani (41.7), Bikaner (41.6), Dabok and Ganganagar (both 41.4), and Jaisalmer (39.3). Gaya was the hottest in Bihar at 40.7 degree Celsius as the weather in the state was mainly dry in most places but very light rainfall occurred at one or two areas.

The maximum temperature in the steel city of Jamshedpur on Friday rose to 41.1 degree Celsius but rains lashed the city in the evening bringing down the temperatures. After a day's respite from the sweltering heat, temperatures rose marginally in several areas of Odisha.

Rain and thundershower in several areas had brought major relief from the scorching heat in most parts of Odisha on Thursday. Titlagarh, where the maximum temperature stood at 40 degrees on Thursday recorded 42.5 degrees during the day to become the hottest place in the state.

Sambalpur was a close second recording 42.2 degrees, while the mercury stood at 42 degree Celsius at Jharsuguda, 41.6 degree Celsius at Hirakud, 41 degree Celsius at Bhawanipatna and 40.1 degree Celsius at Angul. Sunstroke has claimed three lives in the state so far.

After a day of respite from hot weather conditions, maximum temperatures Friday again rose by few notches at most places in Punjab and Haryana. Chandigarh recorded a high of 39.7 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, a MeT official said.

Patiala was hottest in Punjab at 41.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius, up by two degrees while Amritsar's maximum settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar residents braved a hot day at 42.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Narnaul, too, had a hot day at 42 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.