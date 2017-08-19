Non-bailable warrants issued against two BJP MLAs for 'disruption' of train services case in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A local court has issued non-bailable warrants against two BJP MLAs for not appearing in court in connection with a case of disrupting train services in Muzaffarnagar.

According to prosecution, Chief Judicial Magistrate Gopal Tiwari issued non-bailable warrants against Kapil Aggarwal from Muzaffarnagar constituency and Umesh Malik from Budhana seat.

He directed the police to produce them on 30 September in connection with the case.

The railway police had registered a case against several BJP activists, including the two MLAs, on 3 April, 2012.