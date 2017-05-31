Noida techie working with Lava mobile firm shot dead, incident caught on CCTV camera

A 23-year-old woman was shot dead by an unidentified man in the parking lot of her apartment in Noida, Sector 62 on Wednesday morning. She was working as a trainee engineer at mobile manufacturing company Lava in Sector 63.

Anjali Rathour, from Jagadhri near Yamuna Nagar in Haryana, as shot dead at about 6.34 am, The Hindustan Times reported. Although the scene was captured by the CCTV cameras installed in her building, the man has not been identified yet, the police said. The footage shows a man shooting her multiple times from close range. She lived with six other girls in Shatabdi Rail Vihar Society.

Rathour was identified when one of her roommates was leaving for her classes and saw people gathered on the ground floor. She found Rathour lying unconscious and quickly alerted the other roommates. They took her to the nearby Fortis hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Her parents have alleged that she was shot by someone known to her. A person, suspected to be her boyfriend, called her in the morning around 6.05 am, according to her phone records. She opened the door and came to the ground floor where she was shot dead, The Times of India reported.

A case of murder has been registered at the Sector 58 police station and investigations have begun. "We have talked to the deceased's flat mates and relatives. Primary investigation suggests that the deceased's boyfriend could be behind it. We are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon," said Arun Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (city).