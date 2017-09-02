No word from BJP on Cabinet reshuffle; not hungry for power, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: NDA partner Shiv Sena has not received any communication from the BJP over the inclusion of its members in the Union Cabinet expansion scheduled for Sunday, party chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

"I have got news about the Cabinet expansion only from media. I have not enquired about it (from the central BJP leadership). I have neither received any communication from anybody nor are we hungry for power," Thackeray told reporters.

"Today everyone is busy with the Cabinet expansion at the Centre. However, we are only busy about ensuring the (good) health of Mumbai citizens (after the deluge earlier this week,)" Thackeray told reporters.

The Sena chief said the party's ideology for the last 50 years has been — 80 percent social work and 20 percent politics.

Though a long-time ally of the BJP, Sena has often been at loggerheads with the senior partner. Its lone member in the Union ministry is heavy industries minister Anant Geete.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers at 10 am on Sunday, a top government official said.

It will be the third such exercise since he took office in May, 2014.