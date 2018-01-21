No firing overnight from Pakistan along LoC, International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, say officials

Jammu: Calm prevailed along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir overnight after three days of intense shelling by Pakistan which left 10 persons, including six civilians dead, and over 50 others injured.

There was no report of firing by Pakistan along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts since Saturday night, and along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch from 4 am, BSF and police officials said.

“International Border was almost calm except a few rounds of shelling in Arnia sector on Saturday night,” a BSF spokesman said.

He said the firing from across the border stopped in Samba and Kathua districts in the afternoon but was intermittently going on in some areas of Jammu district.

The last few mortar shells landed in Arnia sector around 10 pm on Saturday without causing any damage.

“There was no report of Pakistani firing from anywhere during the night,” he said.

A police official said barring Shahpur sector, the LoC in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri also remained almost calm as there was no major ceasefire violation by Pakistan since Saturday evening.

Small arms firing from across the border were reported from Shahpur sector of Poonch for a few hours till 4 am, but there no casualty, he said.

He said authorities are keeping a close eye on the situation and rushed police teams to affected areas to ensure prompt assistance to the people.

The people were asked to stay indoors and not to touch any suspicious object in their area as it could be unexploded mortar shell, he said adding the people were also asked to inform police or the army if any such shell is found so that the same can be destroyed.

The firing from across the border started on Thursday and so far 10 persons — two each army and BSF personnel and six civilians — were killed and over 50 others injured.

The firing also forced thousands of people to flee their homes and take shelter in rehabilitation camps or with their relatives.