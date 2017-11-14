No exemptions to odd-even scheme: Delhi government withdraws petition filed before NGT for modifications

The Delhi government has withdrawn its petition before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the odd-even case saying that it needs to make changes to it, say media reports. The NGT has asked it to take care of logical explanations when they approach the tribunal again.

Delhi Govt withdraws its petition for modifications. NGT suggested Delhi govt take care of the logical explanations for #OddEven exemptions when they approach NGT again — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

The NGT went on a tough line of questioning against the Delhi government, according to CNN-News18. It said that the government has opened the schools and what the government was doing was criminal.

ANI reported that NGT had asked the Delhi government why it couldn't run ladies-only buses to solve transport problems during the days when odd-even was applicable. It also asked why two-wheelers have been exempted where have been reports that they are more polluting than four-wheelers. NGT said that 31 percent of pollution comes from two-wheelers, reported CNN-News18.

The NGT further questioned the lack of positive steps and why anyone should be exempted, according to The Indian Express. “Last time you said, you’re procuring 4,000 buses, what happened to that?” asked the NGT.

The NGT also told the government to not gift infected lungs to children and pointed out that they have to wear masks to schools, said ANI.

Review petition was filed on Monday

On Monday, the AAP goverment had filed a review petition at the NGT wherein it had demanded exemption for women drivers and two-wheelers for "this year". This was two days after it decided to halt the traffic rationing scheme after the green court flayed the exemptions.

"We have filed the review petition demanding exemptions for women drivers and two-wheelers for this year only," Delhi government counsel Tarunvir Singh Khehar told the media in New Delhi.

On Saturday, the National Green Tribunal gave the go-ahead to the odd-even scheme but disapproved the exemptions given during the previous two rounds of the odd-even scheme in January and April 2016.

The Delhi government had on Saturday said it would approach the green court again on Monday requesting the exemptions and, subject to the NGT decision, it would "consider implementing it again". Stating it did not have enough public transport as of now to accommodate the extra commuters — over 30 lakh during the odd-even if two-wheelers were not exempted, the Delhi government said the process of procuring new buses was ongoing.

According to it, about 3,500 new buses were being procured to ply in the National Capital. The Delhi government counsel said from next year, with better preparation, it will be in a position to implement the odd-even scheme without any exemption.

The odd-even scheme involves having vehicles with odd number registration numbers on the roads on odd dates and those with even registration numbers on even dates.

Earlier in the day, the NGT questioned the Delhi government for not filing a review petition and wondered if its statement on Saturday was a media gimmick. Khehar responded that the delay in filing the review petition was due to some registry issues.