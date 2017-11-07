You are here:
Nitish Kumar urges Manipur CM Biren Singh to ensure safety of students from Bihar over reports of assault in NIT

IndiaPTINov, 07 2017 17:38:20 IST

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday telephoned his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh to express concern over reported assault on students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Imphal, many of whom hailed from the state.

File image of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. Reuters

Kumar urged the Manipur chief minister to put a check on such incidents and ensure adequate security to students hailing from Bihar, an official release said.

The chief minister also asked his senior officers to coordinate with their counterparts in Manipur and look into the matter following which Director General of Police PK Thakur and Principal Secretary (Home) Amir Subhani spoke to their counterparts in the north-eastern state, the release added.

Several students, many of them from Bihar, were reportedly injured on Monday when some locals barged into the NIT campus and beat them up.

A report from Imphal said that heated arguments had taken place during a football match between locals and hostellers on Sunday. In the wake of it some locals barged into campus on Monday and thrashed students, many of them from Bihar.

The students have alleged that when the police was called, they sided with the locals and beat them up with batons and also took some of them into custody.


Published Date: Nov 07, 2017 05:37 pm | Updated Date: Nov 07, 2017 05:38 pm


