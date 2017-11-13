Nitish Kumar says he favours reservation of Jats, Marathas; voices support for Women's Reservation Bill

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said he favours reservation for the Jats and Marathas and voiced his support for the Women's Reservation Bill.

"I am a supporter of reservation for the Jats and Marathas," Nitish Kumar, who is also the Janata Dal-United president, told media persons.

Nitish Kumar said he strongly supports the Women's Reservation Bill passed by the Rajya Sabha and added that it should be tabled in the Lok Sabha as well.

"Our stand on the women's reservation issue is clear. We will stand by it. I am a supporter of women's empowerment."

The Chief Minister also said that there should be a national debate on the reservation issue.

Last week, Nitish Kumar stirred a controversy by demanding reservation in the private sector after his government approved reservation in contract appointments made by the state government through outsourcing.

Responding to a question, Nitish Kumar said the BJP will win the Gujarat Assembly polls.

"Why the people (of Gujarat) will not vote for a party which has the prime minister from Gujarat?"