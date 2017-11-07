Nitish Kumar in BJP's trap, has no say in running of his own govt, says one-time ally Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna: Launching a fresh attack on Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad said the Bihar chief minister had no say in his own government as he had "fallen into the trap of the BJP".

Addressing the party's state executive meeting, Lalu took a dig at the Janata Dal (United) chief's efforts in maintaining a clean image and his move of leaving the 'Grand Alliance' to join the NDA earlier this year.

"Chhavi Kumar's image has taken a beating. He has sold out his principles. Now, he has fallen into the trap of the BJP. 'Palturam' now has no say in his own government and he does not have a way out," he said.

Prasad added that he had been apprehensive about naming Kumar as the chief ministerial candidate of the 'Grand Alliance' during the 2015 state Assembly election. "Nevertheless, I decided to take the risk as we had to stop the BJP. I got his candidature announced by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was the senior-most among us. But Nitish ditched us," he alleged.

Reacting to the alleged corruption cases, in which he and his family members have been embroiled, Prasad said, "Nitish and the BJP may keep hatching conspiracies. But they will not be able to harm Lalu and his family."

He also alleged that the members of the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine in the state were "involved in massive corruption".

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav, who was also present at the meeting, attacked Nitish over the recent hooch tragedy in Rohtas district. "His (Kumar's) policy seems to be — let people die and then wash the hands off with a compensation of Rs 4 lakh," he said.

Four people had died on 27 October after consuming spurious liquor in Danwar village of Rohtas district.

The erstwhile Grand Alliance government in Bihar, comprising the RJD, JD(U) and Congress, had imposed a complete ban on sale, manufacture and consumption of liquor in the state in April 2016.