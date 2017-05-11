Nitish Kumar holds meeting over prohibition, asks officials to ensure liquor doesn't reach Bihar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday held a high-level meeting in Patna to review various aspects for strict implementation of complete prohibition in the state.

The state government had enforced a complete prohibition on 5 April, 2016.

All administrative officials participated in the review meeting through video conferencing.

Kumar reviewed the progress on the recovery of liquor in towns and cities, arrest of liquor mafias, seizure, subsequent auction of their vehicles, houses and other properties, an official release said.

Kumar asked the officials to ensure that liquor should never reach Bihar. He also asked them to make sure that liquor should never be available in the state, the release said.

Giving necessary directions to the DMs and SPs, the chief minister asked them to take action against the liquor mafias.

The general mood is in favour of prohibition in Bihar and it is evident from the fact that four crore people were part of world record human chain, the chief minister said.

"Merely a handful of people are engaged in the illegal liquor business while few people are trying to vitiate the system." he said.