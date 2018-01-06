Nitish Kumar begins 'Vikas Samiksha Yatra' by flagging off over 750 projects across Bihar worth Rs 500 crore

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid foundation stones of around 750 projects, worth more than Rs 500 crore, in Khagaria and Begusarai districts of the state.

As part of his 'Vikas Samiksha Yatra', Kumar began the day with a tour of Gauchhari Kataha village in Khagaria, where he flagged off 294 projects worth Rs 236 crore.

Later, at Barbigghi village in Begusarai, he inaugurated another 462 projects totalling around Rs 321 crore, an official release said.

The chief minister addressed public meetings at both the places, and laid stress on eradicating social evils like dowry and child marriage, against which his government has launched a campaign.

He also spoke about the state government's measures for women empowerment and schemes introduced for young boys and girls pursuing studies or in search of employment after completing education.