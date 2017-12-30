Nitin Gadkari complains of uneasiness after addressing a public meeting at Majuli island in Assam

Majuli : Union shipping minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday complained of uneasiness after addressing a public meeting at Majuli island in upper Assam.

The minister who was in Assam to flag off cargo movement on the Brahmaputra river was seen resting his head on the back of his chair after delivering an hour-long speech.

A team of doctors, deployed at the venue, rushed to the stage and attended to Gadkari. They checked his sugar and blood pressure levels and offered him a banana to eat.

The volume of the speakers was considerably reduced and a large pedestal fan was placed next to him for his convenience.

Majuli District Medical Officer Dr Sashidhar Phuka said Gadkari's blood pressure level had shot up temporarily and he was doing fine now.

Soon after the programme, Gadkari left for the Kaziranga National Park, where he was scheduled to attend a closed-door review meeting on national highway projects of northeast states.