Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge: Military reforms, hostile neighbours to test first full-time woman defence minister

After the Cabinet reshuffle which saw Arun Jaitley finally being relieved from handling two extremely important ministries, Nirmala Sitharaman took charge of the defence ministry on Thursday. The delay in the change of ministers took place because of a scheduled security dialogue between India and Japan. Jaitley had said that the importance of the dialogue meant that changes weren't advisable and Sitharaman would take charge only after the dialogue.

As Sitharaman becomes the first woman to become full time defence minister of India, she has her task chalked out. Firstpost pointed out earlier that the need to gird up the defence preparedness has been widely felt in the wake of China’s belligerence over the Doka La stand-off, which ended amid tremendous tension just about three days before the reshuffle. The country needs a defence minister who can pull together the cooperation and goodwill of the entire government, the forces, and other stakeholders, including the Opposition and corporates.

Recent reports have also pointed to an alarming culture of complacency in India's defence ranks with the CAG indicating that the Army has barely enough stock of ammunition to last for 10 days. At a time when India is being forced to consider the prospect of a two-front war, these are crippling inabilities.

Her appointment is likely to keep the focus on the substantial changes that have been initiated in the past few months by Arun Jaitley. The changes include a firm push for a private sector-led military-industrial ecosystem, pruning wasteful expenditure and bringing in accountability for public sector defence units.

Reforms must be initiated

Important policies which must be urgently initiated are the National Security Strategy (NSS) and a Comprehensive Defence Review. The lack of these policies has lead to haphazard procurement and disjointed measures of so-called reorganisation. Other responsibilities she must take on are performance audits of non-combat organisations under the ministry and making organisations like Defence Estates, Defence Accounts, Directorate General Quality Assurance, Ordnance Factory Board and DRDO accountable. Similarly, 'Roll On' plan for fresh acquisitions to overcome 'surrendering' funds at the end of every financial year is a misnomer, as it still leaves loopholes.

Sitharaman should also exert her authority for officially being charged with the defence of India, instead of the defence secretary under existing the Government of India AOB and TOB Rules 1961, which must be amended. Participation of the service chiefs in the CCS and selected military officers in NSCS, NSAB, SPD, MoD too are need of the hour.

Sitharaman takes office at a time when India has commissioned its first women fighter pilots. She will be expected to push for a bigger role for women in the forces, including allowing to pursue combat roles in the armed forces, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Modernisation and infrastructure building

Sitharaman must carry out a modernisation programme before the parliamentary election in 2019, insists Hindustan Times. The government is looking to build fighter planes, submarines and helicopters indigenously and she must take forward the Make in India programme to reduce dependence on imported machinery. She will also lead the effort to revamp the Ordnance Factory Board, which oversees 39 manufacturing units.

The recent Doka La crisis has shown the disparity in infrastructure between India and China, according to The Indian Express. The government has recently delegated more administrative and financial powers to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the speedy completion of the projects. However the pace of road construction must pick up considerably. Further, strategic railway line on the border must be completed soon too.

Increasing defence spending

The Indian Express report also points out that defence spending as a percentage of GDP is at levels lower than before 1962 and the bulk of it is for revenue expenses such as salaries.

While some of the recommendations of the Shekatkar Committee, formed by Parrikar, were accepted by Jaitley and those internal to the Army are being implemented now, Sitharaman must ensure that there is no let up in this implementation.

Gap between bureaucracy and armed forces

Further, there is also a need to bridge the yawning gap between the bureaucracy and the armed forces. In recent years, the forces have expressed their dismay over issues like disparity in pay scales, service benefits, one rank one pension (OROP) and promotional avenues. Social platforms are rife with retired and angry officers expressing their outrage. Sitharamn needs to listen to the civilians but also heed to the services' needs to do the right thing.

Sitharaman's mettle will be tested

The new job is sure to test Sithraman's mettle. India's borders remain unstable due to the twin challenge of cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan and China's irredentist behaviour. At a time when India is being forced to consider the prospect of a two-front war, these are crippling inabilities.

While it is true that the symbolic power of appointing a woman above battle-hardened generals is a powerful one, India will hope that Sitharaman will ensure that this symbol doesn't just remain an empty one.