2012 Gangrape Case Verdict highlights: Scientific evidence sealed fate of death-row convicts, says Supreme Court

On 16 December, 2012, 23-year-old Jyoti Singh was beaten, gang raped and tortured in a moving bus by Ram Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh and a juvenile when she was travelling with a friend.
She succumbed to her injuries on 29 December, 2012 in a Singapore hospital.
Ram Singh, who was the prime accused, was found dead in his cell in Tihar Jail in March, 2013 and the juvenile was on 31 August convicted and sentenced to a maximum of three years in a reformation home by the Juvenile Justice Board.
The four remaining culprits were awarded capital punishment on 13 September, 2013 by a trial court. The court had said that the “beastly” and “hair-raising” manner in which the crime was committed against the girl fell in the rarest of the rare category.
The matter then moved to the Delhi High Court which had reserved its verdict on 3 January, 2014 after a marathon three-and-a-half-month long hearing on the death sentence reference sent to it by the trial court and the appeals of the four convicts.
On 13 March, 2014, the Delhi High Court upheld the death sentence awarded to the four convicts.
A bench of justices Reva Khetrapal and Pratibha Rani confirmed the sentence of Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh, saying the offence committed by them falls in the category of rarest of the rare and upheld their conviction.
“Death reference is accepted. Death sentence awarded by the trial court is affirmed. The appeals of the convicts are dismissed,” the bench had said.
The parents of the victim were also present in the court at the time of pronouncement of the verdict.
“We have got full faith in the judiciary. We had expected this verdict. But the ultimate satisfaction will be when the convicts meet their ultimate fate,” the mother of the deceased 23-year-old paramedic had told the media outside court room after the verdict was delivered.
“Hume pura nyay tabhi milega jab sab faansi par latkaye jaenge (We will get justice only when all of them will be hanged),” she had said.
The Supreme Court's verdict on Friday is especially important because apart from dealing with the challenge to the conviction, the apex court will also decide on the issue of quantum of sentence to the convicts as it has been alleged that the trial court did not separately consider "mitigating" circumstances of each convict while sending them to the gallows.
While the Delhi Police had sought capital punishment for the convicts, the defence counsel had said they deserved leniency considering their poor family background and young age.
Published Date: May 05, 2017 07:28 pm | Updated Date: May 05, 2017 07:30 pm
Highlights
In the four-and-a-half years that have passed since the incident occured, not much has changed for women's safety in the country. In fact, things have even worsened on several parameters. Here are some highlights and statistics:
- In 2012: India saw 24,293 cases of rape, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. This increased to 34,651 cases by 2015, according to NCRB.
- The government has still refused to consider marital rape a crime.
- The Rs 1,000 crore Nirbhaya Fund has remained unutilised.
Why was this considered a 'rarest of rare' case?
Part 146 of the judgment says, "The present case clearly comes within the category of ‘rarest of rare case’ where the question of any other punishment is ‘unquestionably foreclosed’. If at all there is a case warranting award of death sentence, it is the present case. If the dreadfulness displayed by the accused in committing the gang-rape, 427 unnatural sex, insertion of iron rod in the private parts of the victim does not fall in the ‘rarest of rare category’, then one may wonder what else would fall in that category. On these reasoning recorded by me, I concur with the majority in affirming the death sentence awarded to the accused persons."
What are the options left for the four convicted
Full text of the Supreme Court verdict upholding Delhi HC judgment
The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed the death sentence awarded to the four convicts in the 16 December, 2012 gangrape and murder case, terming it the 'rarest of rare', most brutal, barbaric and diabolical attack on the 23-year-old paramedic student. A three-judge bench, through a unanimous verdict, upheld the Delhi High Court judgment that had concurred with the trial court decision. Those who will face the gallows are Mukesh (29), Pawan (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).
Justice not done, says defence lawyer
Jyoti Singh's father says he's 'happy' with judgment
Maneka Gandhi reacts
Devastating hour of darkness in Jyoti Singh's life: SC judges
Hindustan Times reported that there were two judgments — one by Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Ashok Bhushan. Justice Bhanumathi gave a concurring judgment.
"It was a devastating hour of darkness for the 23 year old paramedic. The victim’s parts were ruptured to give vent to the sexual desires. Lying naked they shouted for help as good fortune have it a night patrolling vehicle arrived. Present case is one where there can be no denial narrative is long investigation has been cautious, Morden scientific tools adopted for investigation. Evidence of victim’s friend is unimpeachable and relied upon. Can’t disregard the CCTV footage establishing the movement of the bus. Custodial confession do not remotely create a dent in police investigation. Relationship between the six established," Justice Misra said while reading the judgment.
All three judges uphold it as rarest of rare
Supreme Court said, "Taking the serious injuries, the severe nature of offence committed by the convicts, we are upholding the sentence." All three judges uphold this as rarest of rare case. Justice Bhanumati's order presents additional evidence against convicts.
Justice Deepak Mishra said that CCTV footage is correct. Dying deceleration proved beyond reasonable doubt. Criminal conspiracy is the case established.
Applause in court after Justices deliver judgment
Rapists of Jyoti Singh to be hanged: Supreme Court upholds death sentence of all four convicts
Apex Court on Friday upheld the death sentence of all four convicts — Mukesh, Vinay, Pawan and Akshay. The Supreme Court said "taking the serious injuries, the severe nature of offence committed by the convicts," and ordered all four to be hanged.
Jyoti Singh's brutal gangrape had shook the conscience of the nation.
Rita Bahuguna Joshi says have full faith in Supreme Court
"The whole country is waiting for judgment in the Nirbhaya case. The case raised the question on legal system of this country, after which lot of changes took place in legal system. We have complete faith on Supreme Court. Complete justice will be given to her and family. The Supreme Court will take strict action against accused," Rita Bahuguna Joshi, BJP leader told ANI.
Convict Mukesh's lawyer says they expect acquittal
Advocate ML Sharma, who is representing the accused convict Mukesh, has expressed confidence of his client's acquittal.
"We are expecting that Mukesh should be acquitted because there is no case against him. There is no evidence that he was even in the bus. We are waiting for the verdict which will come out at 2pm today," Sharma told ANI.
Supreme Court to decide fate of 4 convicts - A look at Jyoti Singh's killers
Mukesh Singh
Younger brother of Ram Singh, Mukesh lived in a two-room shanty in Ravi Dass slum in South Delhi with his brother. He worked as an occasional driver and cleaner on the bus. Mukesh has been charged with raping as well as hitting the victim and her friend with an iron rod.
Vinay Sharma
A gym assistant and fitness trainer, Vinay Sharma, was the neighbour of Ram Singh in Ravi Dass slum. Of those convicted, Vinay was the only one who has had a school education and knows spoken English. Vinay had sought a month's bail to appear for his first-year university examination.
Akshay Thakur
Akshay was the helper on the bus and was arrested from his native village in Bihar on 21 December, 2012, five days after the crime was committed. Along with rape, murder and kidnapping, Akshay was convicted of trying to destroy evidence by helping to wash the bus after the attack.
Pawan Gupta
A fruit-seller, Pawan claimed in court that he was not on the bus at the time of the crime and had gone to attend a music function with Vinay. Pawan's father, Heera Lal, who appeared as a witness in the trial court, said his son was "innocent" and had been "falsely implicated".
Parents reach court
Amicus curiae — Sanjay Hegde and Raju Ramachandran — reach court room 2 for the judgment, Hindustan Time reported. The report added that the parents of Jyoti Singh are present in the court room.
Crime warrants death penalty as case is rarest of rare: Delhi Police had told HC
The Delhi Police had told the Delhi High Court bench that the horrific crime committed by these men warranted death penalty and the test of being a "rarest of rare" case was satisfied in this matter and the court should also consider the effect of crime committed by them on the victim and the society at large.
Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who has assisted the court as an amicus curiae, had told the bench that there was no doubt that the crime committed was of "immense proportion" but as the evidence was not concrete, it does not warrant death penalty.
Senior counsel Raju Ramachandran, also an amicus curiae, had said that option of awarding jail term for the whole life to these convicts may also be considered.
Convicts had approached SC asking for a chance to reform
The convicts had approached the Supreme Court against the high court's order which had confirmed the death penalty awarded to them by the trial court.
During the hearing, advocates A P Singh and M L Sharma, representing the four convicts, had said they should be given a chance to reform and considering the mitigating factors, the court should not award them death penalty. They also raised questions about the evidence collected by the police in the matter.
On 3 February, the apex court bench had prima facie agreed with the contention of Ramachandran that the provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), relating to sentencing of convicts, has not been followed in letter and spirit by the trial court.
16 December, 2012: Brutal rape case which rocked the nation
The 23-year-old paramedic was brutally assaulted and raped by six persons in a moving bus in south Delhi and thrown out of the vehicle with her friend on the night of 16 December, 2012. She had died in a Singapore hospital on 29 December that year.
Besides dealing with the challenge to the conviction, the apex court was also deliberating on the issue of quantum of sentence to the convicts as it has been alleged that the trial court did not separately consider "mitigating" circumstances of each convict while sending them to the gallows.
While Delhi Police had sought capital punishment for the convicts, the defence counsel had said they deserved leniency considering their poor family background and young age.
Supreme Court to give judgment at 2 pm
Reports have said that Supreme Court will deliver the verdict around 2 pm on Friday.
A bench comprising Justice Diapk Misra, Justice R Banumathi and Justice Ashok Bhushan will deliver the judgement at 2 pm in the case that had shaken the entire nation's conscience. The apex court had on 27 March reserved its verdict on the appeals of four convicts — Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh — against the conviction and death penalty awarded to them by the high court on 13 March, 2014.
Parents demand 'only death penalty'
"Only death penalty (will do) for culprits now, it should not be denied," said Jyoti Singh's mother Asha Devi. "We have full faith in the judicial system and I am sure that the Supreme Court will announce death sentence in its verdict for the guilty. I am sure the Supreme Court will give justice to my daughter. This will set an example for the world," The Times of India quoted her as saying.
Jyoti Singh's parents hope for justiice
The Supreme Court will decide whether to uphold the death penalty for the four convicts in the 2012 gang-rape and murder case of 23-year-old Jyoti Singh even as her parents said that it is time she got justice.
The fate of four death row convicts — Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh — of the sensational 16 December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder case will be decided as the Supreme Court would deliver its verdict on their appeals challenging the Delhi High Court judgement.
A bench comprising Justices Diapk Misra, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan would deliver the judgement tomorrow in the case that had shaken the entire nation's conscience.
18:58 (IST)
18:36 (IST)
18:33 (IST)
18:02 (IST)
17:12 (IST)
Our daughter should be identified by her name: Parents
Jyoti Singh's parents, who have started a "Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust" to help rape survivors, also stressed that their daughter should be identified by her name. "Those who commit such crimes should hang their heads, not us," said her father.
Her mother, Asha Devi said that in the last five years, there was "not a moment" when she had not remembered her daughter.
"At times I would feel weak, wanting to give up the fight. But then my daughter's face would flash in front of my eyes and I would pull myself up," Asha Devi, who was present in the packed court room when the verdict was pronounced, said.
17:04 (IST)
16:54 (IST)
Will file review as SC bowed down to public pressure: Convicts
The Supreme Court has bowed to public pressure in confirming the death sentences awarded to the convicts of December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder case, their counsel said on Friday.
A petition seeking review of the judgement would be filed, as the top court has succumbed to public pressure and the demonstrations which were carried out in protest against the incident, advocate AP Singh, who was the defense counsel for two of the four convicts, said.
Advocate ML Sharma also said a review petition would be filed as he claimed that one of his clients, Mukesh Singh, who will face the gallows, was implicated in the case.
16:37 (IST)
16:35 (IST)
16:33 (IST)
Maneka Gandhi says SC verdict will act as a deterrent against heinous crimes
Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said the Supreme Court verdict in the 16 December gangrape case will act as a "deterrent" against such heinous crimes.
"It has been five years, but in this country getting justice takes decades. So justice definitely has been done. I am happy. The whole country is happy," she told reporters.
Asked about the juvenile convict who was released earlier, she said the law did not permit enhanced punishment in his case.
A judgment like this was necessary to send a stern message to people who commit such heinous crimes, the minister said.
16:29 (IST)
Crime against women not only affects women’s self esteem: SC
In part 149 of the judgment this is what the Supreme Court had to say: "We have a responsibility to set good values and guidance for posterity. In the words of great scholar, Swami Vivekananda, “the best thermometer to the progress of a nation is its treatment of its women.” Crime against women not only affects women’s self esteem and dignity but also degrades the pace of societal development. I hope that this gruesome incident in the capital and death of this young woman will be an eye-opener for a mass movement “to end violence against women” and “respect for women and her dignity” and sensitizing public at large on gender justice."
16:12 (IST)
Crime against women not only affects women’s self esteem: SC
In part 149 of the judgment this is what the Supreme Court had to say: "We have a responsibility to set good values and guidance for posterity. In the words of great scholar, Swami Vivekananda, “the best thermometer to the progress of a nation is its treatment of its women.” Crime against women not only affects women’s self esteem and dignity but also degrades the pace of societal development. I hope that this gruesome incident in the capital and death of this young woman will be an eye-opener for a mass movement “to end violence against women” and “respect for women and her dignity” and sensitizing public at large on gender justice."
16:07 (IST)
16:05 (IST)
16:01 (IST)
Why the convicts deserved capital punishment?
Justice R Banumathi says in the judgment: "In the present case, there is not even a hint of hesitation in my mind with respect to the aggravating circumstances outweighing the mitigating circumstances and I do not find any justification to convert the death sentence imposed by the courts below to ‘life imprisonment for the rest of the life’."
15:40 (IST)
15:40 (IST)
15:29 (IST)
Why was this considered a 'rarest of rare' case?
Part 146 of the judgment says, "The present case clearly comes within the category of ‘rarest of rare case’ where the question of any other punishment is ‘unquestionably foreclosed’. If at all there is a case warranting award of death sentence, it is the present case. If the dreadfulness displayed by the accused in committing the gang-rape, 427 unnatural sex, insertion of iron rod in the private parts of the victim does not fall in the ‘rarest of rare category’, then one may wonder what else would fall in that category. On these reasoning recorded by me, I concur with the majority in affirming the death sentence awarded to the accused persons."
15:27 (IST)
15:27 (IST)
15:22 (IST)
What are the options left for the four convicted
15:20 (IST)
Full text of the Supreme Court verdict upholding Delhi HC judgment
The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed the death sentence awarded to the four convicts in the 16 December, 2012 gangrape and murder case, terming it the 'rarest of rare', most brutal, barbaric and diabolical attack on the 23-year-old paramedic student. A three-judge bench, through a unanimous verdict, upheld the Delhi High Court judgment that had concurred with the trial court decision. Those who will face the gallows are Mukesh (29), Pawan (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).
15:18 (IST)
A quick look at what has changed and what hasn't
15:17 (IST)
A quick look at what has changed and what hasn't
15:17 (IST)
We just want them to be hanged soon, says Jyoti Singh's father
15:13 (IST)
Are we doing enough to ensure it doesn't happen again: Congress
Justice delivered in heart-wrenching case, but are we doing enough to ensure that the ugly nightmare never returns, asks Congress spokesperson Rajdeep Surjewala.
15:06 (IST)
A 'just closure' to the crime, tweets Kiran Bedi
15:05 (IST)
Heinous nature of crime merits strictest penalty: Brinda Karat
15:03 (IST)
CSR India's Ranjana Kumari applauds judgment
14:59 (IST)
Accused enjoyed torturing the victim, observes bench
"Acts of barbarity demonstrate perversion of the accused. Accused found object of enjoyment in the victim," the court said.
14:57 (IST)
'Age, background can't outweigh circumstances'
Supreme Court says it considered the age, background, lack of prior criminal record and good behaviour of the accused, but couldn't consider these to be outweighing aggravating circumstances.
14:51 (IST)
Justice not done, says defence lawyer
14:48 (IST)
Jyoti Singh's father says he's 'happy' with judgment
14:44 (IST)
Maneka Gandhi reacts
14:41 (IST)
14:39 (IST)
Devastating hour of darkness in Jyoti Singh's life: SC judges
Hindustan Times reported that there were two judgments — one by Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Ashok Bhushan. Justice Bhanumathi gave a concurring judgment.
"It was a devastating hour of darkness for the 23 year old paramedic. The victim’s parts were ruptured to give vent to the sexual desires. Lying naked they shouted for help as good fortune have it a night patrolling vehicle arrived. Present case is one where there can be no denial narrative is long investigation has been cautious, Morden scientific tools adopted for investigation. Evidence of victim’s friend is unimpeachable and relied upon. Can’t disregard the CCTV footage establishing the movement of the bus. Custodial confession do not remotely create a dent in police investigation. Relationship between the six established," Justice Misra said while reading the judgment.
14:33 (IST)
All three judges uphold it as rarest of rare
Supreme Court said, "Taking the serious injuries, the severe nature of offence committed by the convicts, we are upholding the sentence." All three judges uphold this as rarest of rare case. Justice Bhanumati's order presents additional evidence against convicts.
14:32 (IST)
Justice Deepak Mishra said that CCTV footage is correct. Dying deceleration proved beyond reasonable doubt. Criminal conspiracy is the case established.
14:31 (IST)
14:31 (IST)
Applause in court after Justices deliver judgment
14:28 (IST)
Rapists of Jyoti Singh to be hanged: Supreme Court upholds death sentence of all four convicts
Apex Court on Friday upheld the death sentence of all four convicts — Mukesh, Vinay, Pawan and Akshay. The Supreme Court said "taking the serious injuries, the severe nature of offence committed by the convicts," and ordered all four to be hanged.
Jyoti Singh's brutal gangrape had shook the conscience of the nation.
14:18 (IST)
Rita Bahuguna Joshi says have full faith in Supreme Court
"The whole country is waiting for judgment in the Nirbhaya case. The case raised the question on legal system of this country, after which lot of changes took place in legal system. We have complete faith on Supreme Court. Complete justice will be given to her and family. The Supreme Court will take strict action against accused," Rita Bahuguna Joshi, BJP leader told ANI.
14:14 (IST)
Convict Mukesh's lawyer says they expect acquittal
Advocate ML Sharma, who is representing the accused convict Mukesh, has expressed confidence of his client's acquittal.
"We are expecting that Mukesh should be acquitted because there is no case against him. There is no evidence that he was even in the bus. We are waiting for the verdict which will come out at 2pm today," Sharma told ANI.
14:04 (IST)
Supreme Court to decide fate of 4 convicts - A look at Jyoti Singh's killers
Mukesh Singh
Younger brother of Ram Singh, Mukesh lived in a two-room shanty in Ravi Dass slum in South Delhi with his brother. He worked as an occasional driver and cleaner on the bus. Mukesh has been charged with raping as well as hitting the victim and her friend with an iron rod.
Vinay Sharma
A gym assistant and fitness trainer, Vinay Sharma, was the neighbour of Ram Singh in Ravi Dass slum. Of those convicted, Vinay was the only one who has had a school education and knows spoken English. Vinay had sought a month's bail to appear for his first-year university examination.
Akshay Thakur
Akshay was the helper on the bus and was arrested from his native village in Bihar on 21 December, 2012, five days after the crime was committed. Along with rape, murder and kidnapping, Akshay was convicted of trying to destroy evidence by helping to wash the bus after the attack.
Pawan Gupta
A fruit-seller, Pawan claimed in court that he was not on the bus at the time of the crime and had gone to attend a music function with Vinay. Pawan's father, Heera Lal, who appeared as a witness in the trial court, said his son was "innocent" and had been "falsely implicated".
14:00 (IST)
Parents reach court
Amicus curiae — Sanjay Hegde and Raju Ramachandran — reach court room 2 for the judgment, Hindustan Time reported. The report added that the parents of Jyoti Singh are present in the court room.
13:55 (IST)
Crime warrants death penalty as case is rarest of rare: Delhi Police had told HC
The Delhi Police had told the Delhi High Court bench that the horrific crime committed by these men warranted death penalty and the test of being a "rarest of rare" case was satisfied in this matter and the court should also consider the effect of crime committed by them on the victim and the society at large.
Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who has assisted the court as an amicus curiae, had told the bench that there was no doubt that the crime committed was of "immense proportion" but as the evidence was not concrete, it does not warrant death penalty.
Senior counsel Raju Ramachandran, also an amicus curiae, had said that option of awarding jail term for the whole life to these convicts may also be considered.
13:54 (IST)
Convicts had approached SC asking for a chance to reform
The convicts had approached the Supreme Court against the high court's order which had confirmed the death penalty awarded to them by the trial court.
During the hearing, advocates A P Singh and M L Sharma, representing the four convicts, had said they should be given a chance to reform and considering the mitigating factors, the court should not award them death penalty. They also raised questions about the evidence collected by the police in the matter.
On 3 February, the apex court bench had prima facie agreed with the contention of Ramachandran that the provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), relating to sentencing of convicts, has not been followed in letter and spirit by the trial court.
13:52 (IST)
16 December, 2012: Brutal rape case which rocked the nation
The 23-year-old paramedic was brutally assaulted and raped by six persons in a moving bus in south Delhi and thrown out of the vehicle with her friend on the night of 16 December, 2012. She had died in a Singapore hospital on 29 December that year.
Besides dealing with the challenge to the conviction, the apex court was also deliberating on the issue of quantum of sentence to the convicts as it has been alleged that the trial court did not separately consider "mitigating" circumstances of each convict while sending them to the gallows.
While Delhi Police had sought capital punishment for the convicts, the defence counsel had said they deserved leniency considering their poor family background and young age.
13:41 (IST)
Supreme Court to give judgment at 2 pm
Reports have said that Supreme Court will deliver the verdict around 2 pm on Friday.
A bench comprising Justice Diapk Misra, Justice R Banumathi and Justice Ashok Bhushan will deliver the judgement at 2 pm in the case that had shaken the entire nation's conscience. The apex court had on 27 March reserved its verdict on the appeals of four convicts — Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh — against the conviction and death penalty awarded to them by the high court on 13 March, 2014.
13:31 (IST)
Parents demand 'only death penalty'
"Only death penalty (will do) for culprits now, it should not be denied," said Jyoti Singh's mother Asha Devi. "We have full faith in the judicial system and I am sure that the Supreme Court will announce death sentence in its verdict for the guilty. I am sure the Supreme Court will give justice to my daughter. This will set an example for the world," The Times of India quoted her as saying.