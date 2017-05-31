NIOS board Class 12th 2017 exam results declared: Check your grades on nios.ac.in

You are here:
IndiaFP StaffMay, 31 2017 19:27:52 IST

The National Institute of Open Schooling has declared the results for Class XII on Wednesday. Students can check their results on the official website: nios.ac.in .

In case the candidates are unable to access the official website due to increased traffic, they can visit alternate results portals like indiaresults.com.

Representational image. PTI

Students can get the results online, on call or on SMS. To get the results through an SMS, type NIOS12 <rollno> and send it to 5676750

To get the results on call, the candidates can contact the NIOS Learner Support Centre toll free number: 18001809393.

Steps to obtain result:

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

 


Published Date: May 31, 2017 07:22 pm | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 07:27 pm

