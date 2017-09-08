Nine Months: The First Step

What, as the movie title asks, should you expect when you're expecting? 9 Months, India's first show on all things related to pregnancy, will supply answers to every mum-to-be's questions: it doesn't really matter if you're pregnant, looking to get pregnant or a new mother, we have you covered.

In this episode, author Meghna Pant talks to Dr Duru Shah and Dr Ratna on how modern lifestyles affect intimacy between couples and how lifestyle and dietary changes impact conception and family planning. Get answers to whether ticking away of the biological clock is for real, what couples can to do to conceive, problems leading to infertility and solutions for the same. Impact of consumption of preservatives and more…find out in the first episode of 9 Months.

Here’s to the best nine months of every woman’s life and the beginning of an empowered and knowledgeable pregnancy.