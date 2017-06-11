Nine killed as driver loses control of passenger bus near Ambhora in Maharashtra

Mumbai: At least nine passengers were killed and 20 others injured on Sunday when a bus coming from Mumbai lost control and plunged into a ditch, police said.

According to the police, the driver of the bus en route to Beed city lost control and plunged over a 100 feet into the ditch at around 5 am, near Ambhora.

Majority of the victims are from Mumbai, the police added.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in nearby Ashti, whereas those with serious injuries were taken to Ahmednagar.