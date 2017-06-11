You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Nine killed as driver loses control of passenger bus near Ambhora in Maharashtra

Nine killed as driver loses control of passenger bus near Ambhora in Maharashtra

IndiaIANSJun, 11 2017 11:06:25 IST

Mumbai: At least nine passengers were killed and 20 others injured on Sunday when a bus coming from Mumbai lost control and plunged into a ditch, police said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

According to the police, the driver of the bus en route to Beed city lost control and plunged over a 100 feet into the ditch at around 5 am, near Ambhora.

Majority of the victims are from Mumbai, the police added.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in nearby Ashti, whereas those with serious injuries were taken to Ahmednagar.


Published Date: Jun 11, 2017 11:06 am | Updated Date: Jun 11, 2017 11:06 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 11IND Vs SA
2Jun 12SL Vs PAK
3Jun 14ENG Vs B2
4Jun 15BAN Vs B1
5Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores