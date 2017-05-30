Nine BSF men injured during firing exercise in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer: Nine Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were on Tuesday injured during mortar firing practice in Rajasthan along the India-Pakistan border.

The incident took place at about 8:30 am when a 51mm mortar fell short of its target at the forces' firing range in Kishangarh.

While six personnel suffered injuries due to the blast of the ammunition, three others have minor injuries. All of them are stable now, a senior BSF officer said.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered into the incident, he added.

The troops were participating in a firing exercise.

Officials said one of the critically injured personnel will be air evacuated to a hospital in Jodhpur while others are being treated in Jaisalmer.

This is the second such incident this year after four personnel were injured in similar circumstances in March.

Few days after this, six men of the paramilitary were injured in similar circumstances during mortar firing exercise at its centre in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

The BSF is deployed in Rajasthan as part of its task to guard the India-Pakistan International Border (IB).