Nifty posts biggest weekly gain in six | Reuters

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Friday amid hopes the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win state elections in Gujarat beginning this weekend, with financials accounting for most of the gains. A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/FilesThe broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.97 percent at 10,265.65, rising 1.42 percent this week, its biggest since late October. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.91 percent higher at 33,250.30. The index posted its biggest weekly gain since early November, climbing 1.27 percent this week.

