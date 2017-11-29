NIA team arrests suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from rented house in Cuttack

Cuttack: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took into custody a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from his rented house on the outskirts of the city.

A six-member NIA team from Kolkata launched an early morning raid at the location where Akhtar Hussain Khan was staying and arrested him after an hour-long questioning.

"An NIA team from Kolkata arrived here this morning and after raiding a location on the outskirts of the city has taken one person into custody," Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) R P Sharma said.

He said the team might have certain intelligence inputs on the basis of which it acted.

Sharma, however, refused to give any further information while the NIA team was tight-lipped.

"They have taken my father for further questioning to an undisclosed location," Akhtar’s son Asfaq said, claiming that he had no knowledge about his father having any links with terrorist organisations.

Police sources said the NIA after arresting a suspected LeT terrorist in New Delhi had gathered reports about Akhtar and his alleged links with militant organisations operating mainly from Pakistan.

Akhtar, a native of nearby Salepur block of this district, had reportedly stayed in Dubai and Saudi Arabia for over 12 years. He had come back to Odisha four years ago, his family members said.