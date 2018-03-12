NIA summons former Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang for questioning in 'tax collection and terror funding' case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned former Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang for questioning in connection with an alleged "tax collection and terror funding" case, an official said on Monday. The case pertains to alleged extortion by groups such as NSCN(K), NSCN(IM) and Naga National Council from at least 14 government departments. .

Zeliang has been asked to appear at the NIA headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday with relevant documents.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, the NIA had summoned Zeliang's Officer on Special Duty and two of his office staff for questioning in connection with the alleged terror funding case.

On 18 January, 2017, the NIA had conducted searches at various government departments in Nagaland and seized receipts that showed payments to the tune of Rs 2 crore.

The agency had said that these seizures, prima facie, indicate the connivance of these government departments in funding various underground organisations operating in Nagaland.

According to sources, these departments include the Directorate of Information Technology, Directorate of Soil and Water Conservation, Directorate of Irrigation, Directorate of Rural Development, Directorate of Urban Development, PWD, Roads and Buildings, and Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

The NIA probe into government workers and underground funding is a sensitive subject in Nagaland. In November 2017, massive protests rocked Kohima after seven government officials were reportedly arrested for funding underground groups, called Naga National Political Groups, through taxation.