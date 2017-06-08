NHRC issues notice to Tamil Nadu govt over 'shortage of doctors' in state-run hospitals

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government over reports of the plight of patients at state-run hospitals due to "shortage of doctors".

The NHRC, taking cognisance of the case, has expressed serious concern over the situation, and issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Health Secretary of Tamil Nadu government and sought a report within eight weeks.

The commission on Wednesday said as per the report, out of 7 crore population, 80 percent depend upon government hospitals for treatment.

"Reportedly, going by the Medical Council of India regulations and the recommendations of World Health Organisation, one lakh doctors are required as against 18,000 working in the state."

"The non-availability of the doctor results in thousands of patients waiting in queue everyday. Even for a surgery, patients have to wait for months leading to a situation of confrontation and clashes among them and medical and para-medical staff," the rights panel said.

The commission has observed that the content of the media report, carried on 5 June, is "disheartening". In its notice, it has asked for the total number of hospitals run by the government and functioning in the state, including hospitals and health care facilities at district headquarters, taluks, primary health centres.

It has also sought to know, "The total sanctioned strength of doctors and para-medical staff in all the government hospitals and health care facilities."

Besides, it has also asked them to furnish the number of vacant posts of doctors and paramedical staff and steps taken by the government to address the issue of shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in all the hospitals and health care facilities.

"The state would be failing in its duty and responsibility, if it does not provide timely and qualitative health care to people, which it can make possible by providing the required number of doctors and paramedical staff," NHRC said, while underlining that it understands the physical and mental stress borne by doctors and paramedical staff working with depleted strength.