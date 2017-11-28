NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra government, defence secretary in Latur minor's rape case

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the defence secretary over reports of alleged sexual assault on a school girl by an army man.

The Commission has taken cognizance of media reports on Tuesday that claimed that the 15-year-old girl was expelled from school in Latur district as she had approached the police with a complaint against the army man alleging that he had raped her after a false promise of marriage.

"Reportedly, the local police also harassed the victim and her family demanding Rs 50,000 to get the FIR registered in the case, which was, eventually, registered only after they approached the police superintendent," the statement said.

The Commission has issued a notice to the chief secretary, director general of police, Maharashtra and the collector and district magistrate of Latur calling for factual reports within four weeks.

The Commission has also sent a copy of the proceedings along with the related media reports to the defence secretary to inform about the departmental action taken against the guilty army official. The response is expected within four weeks.

The Commission observed that going by the contents of the media reports, the attitude of the local police authorities and the school administration appears to be "highly sadistic and unethical".

The Commission by way of its proceedings while considering such complaints and during its other activities has strongly expressed that the victims of sexual assault are to be dealt with utmost care in a sensible manner with an approach to help them overcome the trauma.

"The police officer concerned has acted in a heartless manner. The school authorities, instead of taking steps to counsel and support the victim, have decided to expel her from the school in the name of the reputation of the institution. This is a case of grave violation of human rights of the victim," the statement stated.