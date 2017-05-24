NHRC issues notice to Jharkhand govt over alleged recruitment of children by Maoists

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Jharkhand government over the alleged abduction and recruitment of children by Maoists in the state.

Referring to media report, the NHRC sought a report from the state government within two weeks.

In a statement, the commission said it had observed that the news article brings forth the "stark" reality of the vulnerability of the children in the remote areas of Jharkhand who are dragged into Maoist cadre and their lives are "ruined".

"The children are denied fundamental rights, including their right to education. The issues raised in the article are gross violation of the human rights of the children," it said.