NGT sends notice to Centre and Delhi government after 1,000 trees felled in Dwarka

New Delhi: Alleged felling of over 1,000 trees for a proposed international exhibition-cum-convention centre (IECC) in Dwarka has come under the scanner of the National Green Tribunal which sought a response from the Centre and Delhi government. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notice to the Ministry of the Environment and Forests, AAP government, Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation and Delhi Pollution Control Committee on a plea alleging felling of trees for the Rs 26,000-crore construction project.

The bench, also comprising Justice Jawad Rahim, asked the parties to file their reply in 10 days and listed the matter for hearing on 11 December. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Shobhit Chauhan seeking "complete review" of the project to protect trees from being chopped. During the hearing, the lawyer, appearing for the applicant, said at the time when pollution levels in the city have touched severe levels it was necessary that trees should be preserved as they act as natural air filters.

He said that the compensatory plantation should be undertaken around Dwarka to maintain the ecological balance and it should take place not at some far off places like ITO and Yamuna Bank Metro Station. With an overall built-up space of 1.02 million sq. metres, the IECC will house exhibition halls, convention centres, banquet halls, an arena, a financial centre, hotels, food and beverage outlets, commercial and retail services and

common internal infrastructure facilities.

The IECC, which is coming up in sector 25 in Dwarka, will be able to host 5,000 to 10,000 delegates. It will take an estimated around 15 minutes to reach the centre from the international airport here.