NGT seeks response from Delhi, Haryana govt on 'illegal' apartments in sensitive Aravalli mountains

New Delhi: A plea seeking the demolition of apartments located in the eco-sensitive Aravalli area has prompted the National Green Tribunal to seek a response from the Centre and the Haryana government.

A vacation bench headed by Justice RS Rathore issued notices to the environment ministry, Delhi and Haryana governments, the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Ansal Properties and Infrastructure and others, seeking their replies by 11 July.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Sangeeta Kumar who claimed that there had been an encroachment and construction on "Khasra no 75", which is a designated gair mumkin pahar — hilly land unfit for cultivation — belonging to the Haryana government.

"In late 2015, it became public knowledge that Khasra no 75 is a designated gair mumkin pahar, which is the admitted property of the Haryana government," the plea said.

The applicant made several attempts to gain first-hand knowledge on the construction of a complex called the Ansal Valley View Apartments on this plot of land.

"Finally the applicant made enquiries through an RTI and after several meetings and informal discussions with the respondents was able to ascertain that the land surrounding Khasra no 75 was owned by the MCG, who, in collaboration with respondent 5 (Directorate of Town Planning) and 6 (Ansals), constructed the Ansal Valley View Apartments there," it said.

Five of the complex's towers were situated on Khasra no 75, it alleged.

Referring to a 1992 notification issued by the environment ministry, the plea said the provision restricts non-forest activities, "including setting up industries, construction of clusters of dwelling units, farms houses, sheds, community centres and any other activity connected with such construction" in the Aravallis.

The oldest fold mountains in India, the northern end of the Aravallis, with isolated hills and rocky ridges in Haryana, ends in Delhi.

The Delhi Ridge is the last part of the range, ending in Central Delhi, where the Raisina Hill is its last extension.