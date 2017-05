NGT seeks report from Delhi government over cattle blood flowing into Yamuna

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Monday took the Delhi government and other civic authorities to task for not ensuring compliance of its order that no blood should directly seep into the Yamuna due to cattle slaughter.

A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim directed the AAP government and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to submit a detailed status report on the issue and sought their reply before 11 July.

"You people talk of Yamuna and Ganga all the time. We are regularly hearing the cases with regard to pollution in these rivers. We had passed an order in 2015 asking you to ensure that no blood flows in the Yamuna. Nothing has happened till date.

That's not fair," the bench, also comprising expert member Nagin Nanda said.

The observations came after a self-styled Swami, Om, appearing on behalf of a religious outfit, sought immediate action into the matter saying that the authorities have failed to ensure compliance with the NGT order.

The lawyer appearing for East Delhi Municipal Corporation told the green panel that currently one slaughterhouse was operating in Ghazipur area which has already installed online monitoring system which is linked to Central Pollution Control Board for treating its effluent.

The directions came during the hearing of a plea of the religious grouping, Ojasvi party, which has approached the green panel against the pollution caused by the Yamuna river due to the slaughter of cattle.