NGT restricts number of pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine to 50,000 a day

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed the authorities to restrict the number of pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir to 50,000 a day, to avoid any mishap.

The Tribunal also ordered the opening of the new path for pedestrians from 24 November. The new path for pedestrians and battery-operated vehicles was constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

While directing the removal of mules or horses gradually from the old path as well, the NGT has asked Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to prepare a rehabilitation plan to replace animals with battery-operated cars.

The bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar also asked the authorities to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on anyone found littering the roads as well as the bus stop in the nearby Katra town.

"Stop the pilgrims at Ardhkuwari or Katra town if the total number exceeds 50,000," Justice Swatanter Kumar said, observing that the Bhawan or the peak where the shrine is located, would not be able to accommodate more than 50,000 people a day.

Directing to form a committee to check excessive traffic in Katra town, the Tribunal also asked the authorities to stop all construction activities around the Bhawan.