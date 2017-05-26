NGT directs Delhi government to file detailed action plan on municipal solid waste

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government to file a detailed action plan to show how municipal solid waste (MSW) would be processed and disposed of in the city.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the AAP government to hold a meeting chaired by the chief secretary, where all the corporations would be present, to prepare an action plan in terms of the directions issued by the tribunal in the case.

The bench also noted that the landfill site at Bhalswa was a "depiction of mess" which has had an adverse impact on environment and the health of the people of Delhi and sought a detailed report about the site before 31 May.

"We are compelled to pass this direction as a number of dates have been given for this purpose but with no forward movement. It is unfortunate that one of the biggest dumping site is being ignored in this manner which is causing environmental pollution and adverse impact on public health," the bench said.

"This site is found to be burning every day, whatever be the reason, and the emission is the source of serious air pollution," the bench added.

During the hearing, advocate Balendu Shekhar, appearing for East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), informed the bench that the drivers of auto tippers (waste carrying vehicles) have gone on strike and they were facing difficulty in cleaning the waste.

The bench then asked the EDMC lawyer to put up the matter before the chief secretary.

Earlier, the NGT had rapped states for not complying with its order to file detailed action plan on municipal solid waste.

While directing every state and Union Territory to enforce and implement Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the green panel had also asked the Environment Ministry and all states to pass appropriate directions in relation to the ban on short-life polyvinyl chloride and chlorinated plastics within a period of six months.

It had directed the states and Union territories to prepare an action plan in terms of the Rules of 2016 and as per its directions within four weeks from 22 December, 2016.

The action plan would relate to the management and disposal of waste in the entire state. The steps are required to be taken in a time-bound manner, it had said.

It had said non-biodegradable waste and non-recyclable plastic should be segregated from the landfill sites and used for construction of roads and embankments in all road projects all over the country.