NGT caps number of devotees at Vaishno Devi at 50,000 per day, stays construction work in the area

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday put a cap on the number of daily devotees that will be allowed to visit the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. According to media reports on Monday, the NGT has set a limit of 50,000 visitors a day.

The tribunal said that once the limit is reached for the day, additional pilgrims proceeding towards the shrine will be stopped either at Ardhkumari or Katra, DNA reported.

It also stayed new construction projects taking place inside the shrine complex, according to Zee News.

The NGT has been taking a close look at the impact of tourism on areas adjoining the shrine and at the religious sites in the area, the report said.

In 2016, it had directed the CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to furnish a report giving details of the municipal solid waste (MSW) and sewage treatment plants (STPs) installed in the region, the report added.

The famous cave shrine attracts millions of pilgrims every year, but the number has dipped in recent years, CNN-News18 reported.

In 2017, the number has seen a small increase, with 69,34,377 visitors till 21 October, an improvement of 2.70 lakh from 2016.

Monday's NGT directions, which are in response to a petition, are to prevent structural damage taking place at the shrine, CNN-News18 reported.