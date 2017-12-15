NGT bans plastic items in Haridwar, Rishikesh to curb pollution in Ganga river; violators to be fined Rs 5,000

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday imposed a complete ban on plastic items like carry bags, plates and cutlery in towns located on the banks of the River Ganga, like Haridwar and Rishikesh.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar also banned the sale, manufacture and storage of such items along the river till Uttarkashi.

NGT bans use, sale, purchase & storage of plastic bags & plastic items like plates and spoons etc. along river Ganga in Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri, Rishikesh, till upper areas in Uttarkashi. Fine of Rs.5000 to be imposed on violators.

The green tribunal has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on those violating the order and said that strict action will be taken against erring officials as well. The NGT passed the direction after noting that despite its earlier order, plastic was being used in these areas along the Ganga, causing pollution to the river. The green panel was hearing a plea of environmentalist MC Mehta.

NGT directs Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ministry of Transport, NCT Delhi, PCBs and all the concerned State Governments in NCR Delhi to fully coordinate and cooperate to control pollutants in the ambient air quality of NCR Delhi and take all effective steps

Meanwhile, while taking note of the pollution prevalent in the National Capital, the NGT also directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ministry of Transport, NCT Delhi, PCBs and all the concerned state governments in NCR Delhi to fully coordinate and cooperate to control pollutants in the ambient air quality of NCR Delhi and take all effective step, according to ANI.

