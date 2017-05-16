NGOs in trouble can file annual returns for last five years till 14 June

New Delhi: NGOs whose licences were suspended for non-compliance of government rules have been given a final deadline of 14 June to file their returns for the last five years.

They would have to upload their annual returns for the financial years 2010-11 to 2014-15 along with a renewal application under the mandatory Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, a home ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The government is estimated to have cancelled the licences of nearly 7,500 NGOs after they failed to disclose their income and expenditure statements. However, there is no official government figure available.

Starting 15 May and till 14 June, all such NGOs can upload their missing annual returns along with the requisite documents within 30 days.

No compounding fee will be imposed on them for late filing of annual returns during this period, the spokesperson said, adding that this exemption was a one-time measure.

The renewal of registration under FCRA cannot be granted unless the annual returns are uploaded by the organisation, the spokesperson said.

The government scheme is not applicable to NGOs like Greenpeace, Sabrang Trust, Islamic Research Foundation and 1,300 others whose registrations have been cancelled for allegedly violating various provisions of the FCRA.

In November 2016, the government had directed more than 11,000 NGOs to file applications for renewal of registration by 28 February 2017.

However, only 3,500 NGOs filed applications for renewal while the registration of more than 7,000 NGOs were deemed expired due to non-filing.