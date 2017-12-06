Next Odd-Even scheme will be implemented with no exemptions, Delhi government assures NGT

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday assured the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it will bring the next Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme as per the tribunal's direction that includes "no exemptions".

The NGT has directed the Delhi government and neighbouring states to clarify their action plans and how they would implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) given the severity of the air quality. The tribunal also sought clarity from other governments across NCR on their stand over Odd-Even scheme.

Earlier in November, while the Delhi-NCR faced "severe-plus or emergency" air quality situation that calls for the implementation of Odd-Even scheme under GRAP, the NGT directed the Delhi government to implement the road rationing scheme without any exemptions for two-wheelers and women drivers.

The Delhi government then filed a review plea stating that it sought exemptions due to inadequate numbers of public buses. However, later the city government demanded that the Odd-Even scheme shall come in entire NCR region and not just Delhi.

"We will implement the Odd-Even scheme next time as directed by the tribunal, which is no exemptions," Delhi government counsel Tarunvir Singh Khehar said.

However, appreciating the city government, the bench headed by NGT chief Justice Swatanter Kumar has sought more clarity.

"Odd-Even will come when the air-quality is beyond severe but what about other days? How would you implement GRAP when air quality is very poor... Sit with your respective chief secretaries and make a plan," Justice Kumar directed the Delhi government and neighbouring states, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

On 24 November, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) already made it clear that the next Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme will be applied across the national capital region (NCR), including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and not just Delhi, with minimum exemptions.

EPCA had also asked the respective concerned officials of NCR for augmentation of the public transport for Odd-Even with minimum exemptions (ambulance and school buses).