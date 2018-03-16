Latest update: Gadkari said that he has terminated 47 old projects and started them afresh to achieve the infrastructure goals laid by Prime Minister Modi. He said that before March ends, he will achieve road making targets of this year and 28 kilometres of highways would have been built per day by the end of financial year.
News18's flagship event News 18's Rising India Summit will kick off on Friday, and will conclude on Saturday (17 March), said a statement from the channel.
The conclave is aimed at bringing together top policymakers and corporate leaders under one roof to talk business and India's growth prospects.
The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also deliver a special address. The prime minister will be sharing his vision for India and his expectations from the leaders participating in the summit.
In attendance will be notable leaders of the nation from across fields, including Union ministers, ace sportspersons, and celebrities from the film industry, who would gather at the News18's Rising India Summit to discuss the country’s rising global stature.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal and Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be speaking at the summit. Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman will also be attending the summit.
Industry honchos such as Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla Group and Sanjiv Goenka, chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka group will also be speaking on a variety of subjects. The President of the Republic of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba will be among foreign dignitaries.
The Rising Series of Network18 was conducted in in various states like UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Kerala saw participation of all chief ministers and key policymakers. The Rising India Summit is only a culmination of that series.
The Rising India Summit will act as a crucible, where churning of ideas takes place as experts from diverse fields contribute on India’s growth story. Many significant announcements can be expected at the summit.
Structural issues holding back agriculture: Suresh Prabhu
"India's GDP has been growing largely due to the service sector. Agriculture sector GDP is not growing due to structural issues. India has to focus mainly on manufacturing. That will foster agriculture as well," Prabhu said.
Ease of Doing Business Rank must reach under 50 in next two years: Amitabh Kant
"We are growing at about 7.3%. We need to extend that further. We are still producing too small and our export is not penetrating. Ease of doing ranking in the next two years needs to be cracked in the first 50," Kant said.
Session2: The Making of New World Power begins
On the panel are Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu, Anil Agarwal, Group Chairman, Vedanta, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Deep Kalra, Founder & CEO of, MakeMyTrip, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI, Sanjay Nayar, Member & CEO, KKR India. The session is being moderated by CNBC TV-18's Shereen Bhan.
The Building Blocks of India concludes, next up the Making of New World Power
Network 18 rebranded as News18; Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari unveil new brand logo
The keep asking money but no work is donw: Piyush Goyal on special category status
"Even when the 14th Financial Commission decided not to provide special category status to states except North East the central govt still provided them monetary back up. We changed the ratio of central state money sharing formula. They keep asking for money but there is no work done on the ground," Goyal said.
Here's what BJP union ministers have to say on TDP walking out of NDA and Andhra special category status row
When asked if Andhra Pradesh has been left off this development train, as Chandrababu Naidu claims, Gadkari said this government has given double the number of highways than when Andhra was bifurcated in 2014.
Goyal added that the issue has become more about sentimentality than facts. "All the commitments made in the AP reorganization act have been fulfilled cent percent. We gave Rs 2,500 crore but no work was done on Amaravati," Gadkari.
Farooq Abdullah requests railway minister to focus on cleanliness in AC coaches
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah asked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal that the condition of the AC coaches was not up to the mark and the bedding provided by the railway staff are unhygeinic.
Taking the question, Goyal said that he would look into the issue and requested the general public to flag the issues they face during rail travel.
"We have deployed 100 persons to roam around in trains across the country to give feedback and they are changing the government. It will be better if people can flag such issues," he said.
NDA govt has chased targets aggressively: Piyush Goyal
"Targets and declaration are different. I will construct roads at 40 km per day of highways starting next financial year, Gadkari said."
Adding to this Piyush Goyal also said that this government has set very aggressive targets because it believes in pushing the envelope. "This government has believed in keeping a very aggressive targets. Because we genuinely believe we have to push teams for extraordinary performance," Goyal said.
Terminated 47 old projects to start afresh, no project stagnant in my ministry: Nitin Gadkari
Gadkari said that he has terminated 47 old projects and started them afresh to achieve the infrastructure goals laid by Prime Minister Modi. He said that before March ends, he will achieve road making targets of this year and 28 kilometres of highways would have been built per day by the end of financial year.
Delhi will be decongested very soon: Nitin Gadkari
Gadkari said that prime minister would inaugurate a 14-lane road from Delhi to Dasna that would drastically reduce the travel time to Meerut. He also spoke about the eastern and western peripheral roads around Delhi, that would allow inter-state commuters to bypass Delhi, which will help decongestion drastically. The minister also saids that Dwarka expressway is nearing completion and has been built for Rs 7,000 crore.
By 2024 you will have the best railways network in the world: Piyush Goyal
The railway minister said that India can expect to have the world's best railways infrastructure. He said that the ministry is looking at reforming the 100-year-old traffic control system and the old bridges to ensure a safe and secure railways.
Want to invite middle class, aam aadmi to fund road, infra projects: Nitin Gadkari
Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that so far in India, roads and highways were built by the government but now he foresees a culture where he would invite the normal citizens of India to invest their money in road and transport infrastructure .
Here's what Deep Kalra, CEO MakeMyTrip views India's growth story
"I'm excited to be part of the summit. I'm bullish about the new age economy. Trickle down theory is playing out well. Aviation is important for us and the government has laid thrust on that and hotels are coming up. But there's one thing I worry about, which is whether we will be able to set up massive companies like Google. I think we need a little bit more runway for domestic companies that have all the wherewithal to compete with big international companies, especially because we're not on the extreme like China, where we totally protect the sector, we've opened it up," said Kalra.
Amanpreet Bajaj, head, AirBnB India 'positive' about growth in India
"We are optimistic about India. We are also optimistic about how the Indian middle class will choose to travel in the future and we want to create a more robust eco system to facilitate that travel. Speaking specifically about ease of doing business, we feel encouraged by the positive outlook of the government. In the last one year, we have signed MOUs with Gujarat, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. We've also signed an MoU with National Skill Development Council to train more people for the hospitality sector," Bajaj said.
Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari arrive; first session to begin shortly
Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari have arrived and the first session 'The Building Blocks of India' will begin shotly. The session will be moderated by CNN-News18's Bhupendra Chaubey.
India has demonstrated its potential as a global innovator: Raman Roy
"The opportunity is so fascinating and to have the PM come in and make a power point presentation here at Rising India is exciting to watch. India's potential has been demonstrated and now the potential is as a market, as a supplier, and as an innovator. It is coming up with a lot of solutions that will cater to a billion people. These will be new solutions and globally applicable solutions," Raman Roy, Chairman, Nasscom
Narendra Modi will make a power point presentation
Optimism is good, but there's still a long way to go for India: Ranjan Mathai
"Optimism is certainly very good for our country. But, at the same time we need to remember that the title of the summit is 'Rising India'. There is still some distance to go, we are on the trajectory but the trajectory is not an automatic one, we have to keep working on it," Mathai, ex-Foreign Secretary of India said.
Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal to hold opening discussion
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal will be opening the event with a discussion on 'The Building Blocks of a Rising India'.
National Security status has improved since 2014: Major Gen (retd) Dhruv Katoch, Director, India Foundation and former director CLAWS:
"We have a long way to go taking 2014 in account. National security is very stable today as compared to 2014. Naxal problem is 50 year old and we can't expect it to get resolved in a year or two. As far as terrorist activities — level of violence have come down. Government has given a free hand to army while dealing with cross border issues and Pakistan. Country is stable politically and economically." Katoch said.
Social sector, infrastructure development on top of govt's priority list: Sandeep Jajodia, President, Assocham
"I think we can already see large funds being allocated to social sector and infrastructural development. The Govt has clearly identified areas of priority and the policy framework around it has been put in such a manner to facilitate this growth and development. This govt has made such dramatic changes for the positive and has created a platform conducive for investment. Any democracy should have a balanced opposition and leadership for it to run in a meaningful way. I wouldn't call the current opposition weak," Jajodia said.
BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal reaches at the venue
"World over, people are proud of the accomplishment of their nations. Today, all the international financial bodies say our economy is progressing fast with a growth rate of 7.4 percent but there are a set of people who want to negate this. There should be bi-partisan politics in favour of national interest. It is a request to anybody part of the political landscape not to politicise issues of national interest." Mittal said.
Sportsmen, celebs also part of event
Besides the ministers, Bollywood celebrities and sports stars will also grace the event. While a discussion titled ‘India Uncut’ will be held with actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday, female actor Kangana Ranaut will discuss the successful journey of her career in a session titled ‘ The making of a star’. A session on Day 2 of the vent will also focus on India’s rising prowess in the field of sport.
