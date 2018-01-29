In association with
Co-Sponsor
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Newborn girl found in dustbin at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital; father says baby was stillborn

India PTI Jan 29, 2018 17:21:21 IST

New Delhi: A newborn girl was on Monday found dead in a dustbin near the mortuary of Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi.

A senior official said the police received a PCR call regarding a newborn girl lying dead in a dustbin at the rear of the hospital's mortuary.

File image of Delhi police. AFP

File image of Delhi police. AFP

"According to a tag on the body, the baby was premature, weighed 1.42 kg and was born at 11:58 pm on 27 January...During an inquiry, the father of the girl said his wife gave birth to a stillborn baby," the official said.

He told the police that doctors handed over the baby to the father, who threw her into a dustbin near the mortuary of the hospital as he did not what to do.

"A probe into the matter is underway," he added.


Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 17:21 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 17:21 PM

Also See






Watch: A brief history of India's Republic Day parade



Top Stories




Cricket Scores