New York: 12 injured as Bronx building catches fire; 150 firefighters battle blaze that began in furniture store

IndiaAP02 Jan, 2018 18:52:00 IST

New York: The Fire Department of New York says 12 people are hurt, one seriously, in a fire raging through a Bronx building.

Bronx building catches fire in New York on Tuesday. AP

Fire officials say they responded to the blaze at a four-story building near the Bronx Zoo in Van Nest at about 5:30 am Tuesday.


WABC-TV reports there are twelve apartments in the building, but the blaze appears to have started in a furniture store on the first floor.

WNBC-TV reports at least 150 firefighters are battling the fire.


The blaze comes only days after the deadliest residential fire to hit New York City in at least a quarter-century swept through a Bronx apartment building, killing 12 people.


Published Date: Jan 02, 2018 06:52 pm | Updated Date: Jan 02, 2018 06:52 pm



