New Delhi railway station searched for five hours after police receive hoax bomb call

New Delhi: Authorities on Monday searched all incoming and departing trains at the busy New Delhi railway station after an anonymous caller warned a bomb would go off.

The search spread across the 16 platforms began after a telephone call was received at 4.10 am and went on for about five hours. The caller said the bomb was placed inside one of the trains, a senior railway official said.

The Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force carried out the search, Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told IANS.

On Sunday evening, security agencies were sent into a tizzy after an Air Asia pilot reported sighting a drone-like flying object leading flight operations at Delhi airport to be briefly halted, police said.

However, airport sources further said that even earlier on Sunday afternoon, operations on one of the three runways were briefly halted due to a similar sighting of a drone-like flying object.

On the evening incident, Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, said the pilot who was flying from Goa to Delhi reported having seen the object near Dwarka area adjoining the airport around 7.10 pm.

"In this regard, operations at all the three runways were closed as a precautionary measure. At about 7.55 pm, operations at the three runways resumed normally after clearance from Delhi Police," Bhatia said.

The officer said they were verifying the object.