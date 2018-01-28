New Delhi: 18 trains cancelled, seven rescheduled due to fog

New Delhi: It was a cold, foggy Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Poor visibility due to dense fog led to the cancellation of 18 trains. "A total of 18 trains were cancelled while seven were rescheduled. Forty-three trains were running late from their normal timing," according to Northern Railway.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the visibility had plummeted to 100 metres on early Sunday morning.

The day ahead is likely to be clear with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.

Saturday's maximum and minimum temperature were recorded at 18 and 8.2 degrees Celsius respectively.