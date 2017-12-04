Netflix to start House of Cards production in 2018 without Kevin Spacey | Reuters

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Monday the final season of “House of Cards” will start production in 2018 and will not star Kevin Spacey. FILE PHOTO - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the premiere of Netflix's television series "House of Cards" at Alice Tully Hall in the Lincoln Center in New York City January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin/File PhotoThe final season will have eight episodes, the company said at a UBS media conference.

