Netaji death row: Mamata Banerjee takes on Centre over RTI response on Subhas Chandra Bose

Reacting to the Centre's announcement that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose died in a plane crash in response to an RTI query, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to launch a war of words against the Central government.

"I am shocked to see this unilateral decision of the Central government without evidence," Banerjee, who also heads the Trinamool Congress, said in a Facebook post. "Any matter involving a person of his stature does not deserve to be handled in such a casual manner," she said.

With the mystery over the death of Bose lingering for over 70 years, the government put an end to this mystery by answering to the RTI that Bose died in a plane crash in Taiwan on 18 August, 1945. Economic Times mentions that the RTI query was filed by Sayak Sen. The report said that the Union home ministry stated that, "After considering the reports of Shahnawaz Committee, Justice GD Khosla Commission and Justice Mukherjee Commission of Enquiry, the Government has come to the conclusion that Netaji has died in plane crash in 1945."

The real time and date of Bose's demise is still a contentious issue. In the Right to Information query, Sen had also asked for details on Gumnamibaba or Bhagwanji who lived in Uttar Pradesh and this alias was rumoured to be Bose. The Mukherjee Commission dismissed this rumour, stating that they have 37 related declassified files about the issue. More details about this commission can be found on mha.nic.in.

However, Banerjee felt that this announcement does not do justice to a "great son of the soil" like Bose. "I have drawn the attention of Hon'ble Prime Minister to this matter and has sought the considered stand of Central Government in this regard," she said.

I have drawn attention of PM to this matter and sought the considered stand of Central Government in this regard: West Bengal CM M Banerjee — ANI (@ANI_news) June 2, 2017

Banerjee had recently declassified 64 ‘secret’ files that were under the possession of West Bengal Police and made them open to public domain from 18 September, reports The Indian Express. She claimed that this decision was taken not just because Bose's family members wanted to know but also the public at large had a longstanding demand to get access to the information in the files. The report said that Banerjee's move actually aimed at putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre to declassify 135 secret files related to Bose.

BJP leader and Netaji's grand nephew Chandra Bose also rejected the Centre's statement and demanded setting up of a special investigation team to unravel the mystery behind the freedom fighter's disappearance.

"I demand the Central Government immediately take action against the officer who gave such an irresponsible reply. How can the government come to a conclusion regarding Netaji's death without concrete evidence?" Bose, the Bengal BJP vice-president, said to PTI.

The All India Forward Bloc, a political party founded by Netaji, also demanded on Thursday that Modi apologise to the nation as the Union Home Ministry had "misled" the country by saying that the nationalist leader had died in an air crash in 1945.