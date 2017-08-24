Sher Bahadur Deuba arrives in India, receives ceremonial welcome by Narendra Modi, Ram Nath Kovind

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is here on a five-day state visit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Deuba before the guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Later in the day, Deuba will hold delegation-level talks with Modi. Following which, the two leaders will remote launch power transmission lines from India to Nepal.

Some agreements are also expected to be signed following the talks.

Deuba will call on Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu while Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley will call on the visiting dignitary, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Apart from his official engagements in New Delhi, Deuba will also visit Hyderabad, Tirupati and Bodh Gaya.

Deuba's visit, his first abroad after assuming office in June, comes days after Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang was in Nepal during which the two sides inked several major agreements to boost energy and economic ties.

The visit also comes amid the Doklam standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops that has led to escalation in tension between New Delhi and Beijing.