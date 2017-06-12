NEET results 2017: CBSE to upload OMR response sheets on 13 June, answer keys on 15 June

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday set in motion the process for declaring the result of NEET 2017 after the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to the board.

The apex court on Monday stayed a 24 May interim order of the Madras High Court, which had restrained the CBSE from publishing the result of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017.

Images of OMR answersheets and aspirants' responses to the questions will be displayed on the CBSE website for challenge by students only for two days, instead of three as mentioned in the information bulletin, the board said.

"The OMR answersheets and responses will be put on display on 13 June and candidates can challenge them till 5 PM on 14 June," an official statement said.

The answer keys will be displayed on 15 June and can be challenged till 5 PM on 16 June.

The CBSE will announce the result of the national medical entrance examination within a week of the completion of these two processes.

In staying the Madras HC order, the Supreme Court paved the way for the declaration of results of the exam taken by around 12 lakh students aspiring to join medical and dental colleges across the country.

The top court said it was inclined to grant a stay on the high court's order which was indirectly "diluting" the schedule for NEET 2017 earlier fixed by the apex court.