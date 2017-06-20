NEET Result 2017 likely to be declared today; check grades on cbseresults.nic.in, cbseneet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 on 20 June, reports have said. The exam was held on 7 May.

Candidates can check their grades by logging onto cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in.

NEET was conducted for 65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats in medical and dental colleges across the country, NDTV reported.

Here is how candidates can check their score:

Log on to the websites cbseresults.nic.in Click on CBSE NEET Result 2017. You will be directed to another page Enter required information candidate such as application number, roll number and date of birth The result will be displayed on the screen. Do not forget to save a copy and take a print out for future reference

Last week, the Supreme Court stayed the Madras High Court's interim order restraining publication of results of NEET 2017, and asked CBSE to announce the results before 26 June.

The order had come on the plea by CBSE and others challenging the 24 May order of the Madras High Court after a batch of pleas alleged that a uniform question paper was not given in the exam, and that there was a vast difference between the ones in English and in Tamil.

A total of 11, 38,890 candidates registered for this examination, including 1,522 NRIs, 480 OCIs, 70 PIOs and 613 foreigners, according to The Times of India. It was conducted in 10 languages at 1,921 exam centres in 103 cities across the country.