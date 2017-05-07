NEET shocker: Female candidate asked to remove innerwear at Kerala exam centre

A female candidate appearing for an entrance test at a NEET centre in Kannur, Kerala on Sunday claimed she was forced to remove her innerwear before sitting for the entrance test, according to several media reports.

Other women candidates also faced a similar harrowing experience.

The candidate told media persons after attempting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) -- conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in government and private medical colleges in the country -- that she was asked to remove her innerwear by the examination centre's officials.

"My daughter went inside the centre, only to return later and hand me her top innerwear," said her mother.

Another candidate was reportedly asked to cut the pockets off her jeans.

Her father said, "I went to a shop about three km away from the exam centre and bought a new dress for her after getting the shop opened."

Those living in the vicinity of the school where the NEET centre was set up came forward to help candidates by giving them suitable clothes to wear.

"I know of a Muslim family which gave six tops to candidates to wear. Even more shocking was the fact that authorities did not permit anyone to wear full-sleeved top. Those wearing such sleeves had to cut it to make it short-sleeved," said another harried parent.

"The ordeal is over but it's debatable how many female candidates would have been able to write the exam properly after they were subjected to so much humiliation. I will write to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to seek action against those responsible," said state Mahila Congress President Bindhu Krishna.

Meanwhile in Chennai, unaware of the do's and don'ts, many aspirants who appeared for NEET for the first time on Sunday, faced a piquant situation in parts of Tamil Nadu, with some even forced to resize the sleeves of their shirts and abandon their footwear to meet the norms. Several boys who came to attend the National

Eligibility Entrance Test wearing full sleeve shirts were taken aback when they were told that only half-sleeve shirts were allowed in the examination hall. Left with no choice, they had to "customise" it by cutting it to size by using a scissor.

Also, some who had come wearing shoes had to dump it and hastily opt for the sandals of their parents. Girls had to hurriedly take away hair pins, and bands and ornaments like earrings and nose-pin as these accessories were not allowed.

According to The New Indian Express, female students were asked not to wear hairpin, shoes, rings, chains, bangles, wear brooches, high heeled shoes or sarees while male candidates were asked to wear light-coloured jeans or trousers. Light clothes with half sleeves were barred, according to the Bangalore Mirror.

The Centre Board of Secondary Education organised the 2017 NEET on Sunday in as many as 104 cities across the country, for which more than 11 lakh aspirants had registered.

With inputs from agencies