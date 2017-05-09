NEET 2017 woes: Candidates asked to remove bra, pockets and given question papers in wrong language

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in government and private medical colleges in the country took place on Sunday. However, the experience of giving a national level exam wasn't pleasant for many students.

The Central Board of Secondary Education organised NEET 2017 on Sunday in as many as 104 cities across the country, for which more than 11 lakh aspirants had registered.

Strict dress code, candidate asked to remove bra, pockets

A female candidate who appeared at a NEET centre in Kannur on Sunday claimed she had to remove her innerwear before sitting for the entrance test. Other women candidates too faced a harrowing experience due to a strict dress code in force. "My daughter went inside the centre, only to return later and hand me her top inner-wear," said her mother.

Another candidate, who was wearing a pair of jeans, was asked to remove a pocket as well as metal buttons from the clothing. Her father said, "She was wearing jeans. Since it had pockets and metal buttons, they needed to be removed. I went to a shop about three kilometres away from the exam centre and bought a new dress for her after getting the shop opened." Those living in the vicinity of the school where the NEET centre was set up came forward to help candidates by giving them suitable clothes to wear.

"I know of a Muslim family which gave six tops to candidates to wear. Even more shocking was the fact that authorities did not permit anyone to wear full-sleeved top. Those wearing such sleeves had to cut it to make it short-sleeved," said another harried parent.

"The ordeal is over but it's debatable how many female candidates would have been able to write the exam properly after they were subjected to so much humiliation. I will write to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to seek action against those responsible," said state Mahila Congress president Bindhu Krishna.

In Tamil Nadu, several boys attended the exam wearing full sleeves, however they were told that only half-sleeve shirts were allowed in the examination hall. The candidates then had to 'customise' their shirts by cutting the sleeves. Closed shoes were also not allowed, some students had to wear their parents' sandals. Girls were asked to remove hair pins, bands and any ornaments. According to a Mint report, the don't of the dresscode included big buttons, brooches, high-heeled shoes, kurta-pyjamas, mobile phones.

Language mix-up

There was some mix-up in the NEET exam — which is conducted in 10 languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada and Odiya — where some students who had opted for Telugu question papers were given English and Hindi question papers. This mix up took place at the exam centre at St Peter's Central Public School in Hanamkonda area, said assistant commissioner of police P Murali. 120 students who appeared for the exam at that centre in Warangal were from Telugu medium schools.

The students alleged that when they pointed out that they should be given Telugu question papers, the exam coordinator allegedly refused and asked them to carry on with the English or Hindi question papers which had been distributed. Parents of some of the students and some student organisations protested the mix-up, demanding registration of police cases against the concerned officials. Another A parents’ group head said the Marathi and Bengali question papers had different questions from the English question paper, making them comparatively easy.

Students arrested

In Goa, four youths from two examination halls were arrested for impersonating. The four youths were identified as Randhir Singh (21), Diwakar Kumar (22), Mohammad Chanchal (28) and Abhishekh Singh (23) — all residents of Bihar.

In Patna, the police arrested five persons including two medical students for attempting to leak the question papers. Those arrested are Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) student Shiv Kumar, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) student Shivam Mandal, law student Avinash Roshan, a private school coordinator Avinash Chandra Dubey and a van driver Sanjay Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manu Maharaj said in a release.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they had talked to a centre superintendent of an examination centre who would help them in getting the question paper.

The van was to be used for transporting the question paper which they would get photocopied somewhere en route and then would distribute among candidates, the SSP said adding that the gang had demanded a hefty sum from some of the candidates in Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Police are interrogating the accused besides conducting raids to nab their accomplices, he added.

With inputs from agencies