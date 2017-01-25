NCW issues notice to Sharad Yadav over 'daughter vs vote' remark

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday issued notice to Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Sharad Yadav over his 'honour of a vote is greater than the honour of a daughter' remark.

Calling Yadav's remark an "offensive, objectionable and misogynistic" statement, the NCW has sought a reply from him within 24 hours from the receipt of its notice, failing which he will have to appear before the Commission.

Yadav, a seasoned politician and a Rajya Sabha MP, had on Tuesday while addressing a public meeting in Patna said that 'beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai'.

Taking suo motu cognisance of Yadav's remark reported in the media, the women's panel said: "The NCW strongly condemns such an offensive, objectionable and misogynistic statement made by persons holding responsible positions, which shows extreme disrespect for women."

"Cosnidering the gravity of the offensive and objectionable statement, you are hereby required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter within 24 hours of the receipt of this notice by return fax/email, failing which you will be required to appear before the Commission," the NCW said in its notice to Yadav.