NCP to launch agitation in Maharashtra from 1 Dec to highlight 'failures' of Devendra Fadnavis govt

Nagpur: The NCP will launch an agitation in Maharashtra next month to highlight the "failures" of the BJP-led government and hardships caused to people due to policy decisions like GST and demonetisation, a party leader said on Friday.

The Sharad Pawar-led Opposition party will launch "halla bol" (raise your voice) agitation on 1 December and it will go on till 11 December, Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare said.

The stir comes in run up to the winter session of Maharashtra legislature scheduled to begin in Nagpur on 11 December.

Claiming that the BJP government has "failed" on all fronts, Tatkare said the stir's objective is to "awake the government from its deep sleep on the issues of incomplete loan waiver scheme, deteriorating law and order situation, lack of jobs and hardships faced by people due to the adverse impact of GST and demonetisation."

The farm loan waiver scheme, which was widely publicised by the Devendra Fadnavis government, has not served its stated purpose and cultivators are still committing suicide, the former minister said.

He said the 'halla bol' padyatra will begin from Yavatmal on 1 December and end in Nagpur on 11 December. All prominent NCP leaders will take part in the stir.

Similarly, a joint 'halla bol' agitation with the Congress and other like-minded opposition parties will be held on 12 December at Nagpur during the winter session, he said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will address a gathering being organised as part of the stir, Tatkare said.