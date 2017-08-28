NC to defend Article 35A in Supreme Court as private party, says Omar Abdullah

The opposition National Conference (NC) is in talks with top legal luminaries of the country to defend the Article 35A in the Supreme Court as a private party, its working president Omar Abdullah has said.

Addressing a rally in Poonch district on Saturday, he accused the PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir of putting up "weak defense" in the case while countering the challenge to Article 35A in the apex court.

"The PDP-led government cannot be trusted on this crucial and sensitive issue that relates to identity, dignity and existence of people of the State," the former chief minister said.

He said the NC would not let Article 35A to go at the strength and commitment of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. "The machinations ofthe BJP to repeal this provison through judicial process will not be allowed to succeed," he said.

Omar accused both the PDP and the BJP of using the issue of Article 35A as per their "specific agendas".

"While the BJP is playing to galleries across the country by whipping up passions on this issue, the PDP is trying to involve the defenders of Article 35A by pretending to be serious in safeguarding this constitutional guarantee.

"We just cannot trust the PDP, as lust to remain glued to power may make Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to give up and compromise with the interests of the people," he said. He cautioned against the conspiracies being hatched by the BJP to dispense with Article 370 and Article 35A as per their well stitched strategy.

However, he reiterated the resolve of the people, irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion to thwart all these conspiracies.

The former chief Minister said the laws enacted 90 years ago have withstood the test of time in preserving the identity of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh besides preserving their legitimate rights.

"The PDP and BJP were using Article 35A as a double-edged weapon against the people of Jammu and Kashmir first to erode the special status of the state and second, to divert the attention of the people from governance deficit and their failure on all fronts," he alleged.

Criticising the government for its "failure on governance front", Omar said the security scenario has come to such a passe that the atmosphere of fear is again gripping the people.

He referred to the disturbed conditions, especially in the so-called core constituency of the PDP in south Kashmir and said "I could not travel on Mughal Road (passing through the area) due to security situation."

Omar took the coalition government head on for "failing in providing any respite to border dwellers who are intermittently braving shells from across the border". He said no forward movement has been made in creating shelter sheds or constructing bunkers for safety of the people in forward areas during exigencies.